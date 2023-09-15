Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Marengo County, Alabama this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marengo County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

R.C. Hatch High School at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Demopolis High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Marengo High School