In Marion County, Alabama, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Marion County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Oak Grove High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hamilton, AL

Hamilton, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion County High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Hackleburg High School