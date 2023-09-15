If you reside in Tallapoosa County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Dadeville High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Horseshoe Bend High School at Luverne High School