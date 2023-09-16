Our computer model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will defeat the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Raymond James Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Alabama vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (61.5) Alabama 48, South Florida 15

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have won once against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 32.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Alabama has had two games (out of two) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 8.5 higher than the average total in Alabama games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

No Bulls one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

South Florida games this year have averaged a total of 70.5 points, nine more than the point total in this matchup.

Crimson Tide vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 40 20.5 40 20.5 -- -- South Florida 31 32.5 38 24 24 41

