The Auburn Tigers (2-0) are heavily favored by 37.5 points against the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This game has an over/under of 61.5 points.

Auburn ranks 38th in points scored this year (36.5 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 12 points allowed per game. Samford's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FCS with 460.5 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 273 total yards per game, which ranks 34th.

Auburn vs. Samford Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Auburn, Alabama

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Auburn vs Samford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -37.5 -115 -115 61.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn's record against the spread last year was 5-6-1.

In 12 Auburn games last year, eight went over the total.

Auburn won all five of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Robby Ashford had seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 49.2% of his throws for 1,613 yards (134.4 per game).

On the ground, Ashford scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 710 yards.

In 12 games, Tank Bigsby rushed for 970 yards (80.8 per game) and 10 TDs.

Also, Bigsby had 30 receptions for 180 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter ran for 675 yards (56.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Also, Hunter had 17 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ja'Varrius Johnson had 26 receptions for 493 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Derick Hall registered 47 tackles, seven TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games last year.

Colby Wooden delivered 34 tackles, seven TFL, and six sacks in 12 games.

Owen Pappoe had 2.5 sacks to go with three TFL, 68 tackles, and one interception in 12 games a season ago.

Keionte Scott delivered one sack to go with three TFL, 43 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

