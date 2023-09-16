How to Watch the Auburn vs. Samford Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Auburn Tigers (2-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Samford Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Offensively, Auburn ranks 87th in the FBS with 361 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 33rd in total defense (287 yards allowed per contest). Samford's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 38 points per contest (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 31st by surrendering 22 points per game.
Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.
Auburn vs. Samford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn vs. Samford Key Statistics
|Auburn
|Samford
|361 (93rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|460.5 (20th)
|287 (30th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|273 (34th)
|212.5 (28th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|84 (101st)
|148.5 (124th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|376.5 (2nd)
|4 (89th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|5 (14th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (53rd)
Auburn Stats Leaders
- Payton Thorne has 235 yards passing for Auburn, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Damari Alston, has carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards (47 per game), scoring one time.
- Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball eight times for 77 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jay Fair's leads his squad with 81 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of nine targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- Malcolm Johnson Jr. has caught two passes for 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) this year.
- Shane Hooks' two catches have yielded 41 yards.
Samford Stats Leaders
- Michael Hiers has compiled 690 yards on 71% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.
- Mychael Hamilton has rushed 11 times for 98 yards, with two touchdowns.
- Jay Stanton has totaled 53 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.
- Ty King has totaled eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 157 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.
- DJ Rias has put together a 144-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on five targets.
- Chandler Smith has racked up 130 reciving yards (65 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
