How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Matt Olson and Jacob Stallings will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins hit the field at LoanDepot park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 283 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (858 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Shuster is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.
- Shuster has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-8
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-5
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.