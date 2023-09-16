The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Nebraska has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

Nebraska & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Nebraska To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Northern Illinois To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the MAC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.