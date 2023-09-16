The North Alabama Lions should win their game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Alabama (-5.1) 56.7 North Alabama 31, Tennessee Tech 26

Week 3 UAC Predictions

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered four times in 10 games with a spread last year.

Lions games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Lions vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 10.0 50.5 -- -- 10.0 50.5 North Alabama 26.3 32.0 41.0 27.0 31.0 52.0

