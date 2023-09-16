The Auburn Tigers (2-0) face an FCS opponent, the Samford Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

On offense, Auburn ranks 87th in the FBS with 361.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 33rd in total defense (287.0 yards allowed per contest). Samford's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FCS with 38.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 22.0 points per game, which ranks 31st.

Below in this article, we will provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on SEC Network+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Samford vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Samford vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Samford Auburn 460.5 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.0 (93rd) 273.0 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.0 (30th) 84.0 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.5 (28th) 376.5 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.5 (124th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has thrown for 690 yards (345.0 per game) while completing 71% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Mychael Hamilton, has carried the ball 11 times for 98 yards (49.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jay Stanton has rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Ty King paces his team with 157 receiving yards on eight receptions.

DJ Rias has eight receptions (on five targets) for a total of 144 yards (72.0 yards per game) this year.

Chandler Smith has racked up 130 reciving yards (65.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has recorded 235 yards (117.5 ypg) on 19-of-31 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Damari Alston has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 94 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball eight times for 77 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jay Fair has hauled in seven catches for 81 yards (40.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has put together a 59-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Shane Hooks has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Auburn or Samford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.