South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) square off against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama matchup.
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-7)
|47.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma State (-7)
|47
|-265
|+215
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|48.5
|-280
|+225
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- South Alabama has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma State has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
