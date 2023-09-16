The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) square off against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama matchup.

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

South Alabama has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +325 Bet $100 to win $325

