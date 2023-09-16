Our computer model predicts the UAB Blazers will take down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Protective Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UAB vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (-2.5) Over (60.5) UAB 40, Louisiana 36

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blazers a 57.4% chance to win.

The Blazers have one win against the spread this season.

UAB is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Blazers have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in UAB games this season.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Ragin' Cajuns based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-2-0).

The Ragin' Cajuns have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Louisiana games this season have averaged an over/under of 53.0 points, 7.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Blazers vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAB 35.0 27.5 35.0 6.0 35.0 49.0 Louisiana 34.5 25.5 38.0 13.0 31.0 38.0

