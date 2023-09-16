The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wake Forest is averaging 36.5 points per game on offense this year (38th in the FBS), and is surrendering 18.5 points per game (50th) on the defensive side of the ball. Old Dominion has been sputtering defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 33.5 points allowed per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, posting 27.5 points per contest (78th-ranked).

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Wake Forest Old Dominion 455.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (100th) 337 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (98th) 193 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (57th) 262.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (113th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has 525 yards passing for Wake Forest, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has 235 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Tate Carney has racked up 117 yards on 13 attempts, scoring one time.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 10 receptions for 142 yards (71.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Wesley Grimes has hauled in six receptions totaling 116 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ke'Shawn Williams has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in seven grabs for 105 yards, an average of 52.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has been a dual threat for Old Dominion this season. He has 341 passing yards (170.5 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 85 yards (42.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 31 times for 176 yards.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 102 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Isiah Paige has totaled 51 receiving yards (25.5 yards per game) on five receptions.

Kelby Williams' three catches (on seven targets) have netted him 50 yards (25.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

