The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) face the Green Bay Packers (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 40 points.

This week's game that pits the Falcons against the Packers is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Falcons vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Falcons had the lead three times, were losing 10 times, and were knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Atlanta averaged 3.5 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and gave up an average of 5.6 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Packers led six times, trailed seven times, and were tied four times.

The Packers' offense averaged 3.9 points in the first quarter last year. On defense, they gave up 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and lost the second quarter in 12 games last season.

Atlanta scored an average of 5.5 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it ceded an average of 10.4 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Packers won the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

The Packers averaged 6.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of seven points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Falcons won the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and tied three times.

Offensively, the Falcons put up an average of 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last year. On defense, they surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

The Packers won the third quarter in seven games last year, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Packers averaged 4.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Falcons' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and tied five times.

Atlanta averaged 5.3 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it allowed an average of 5.1 points in the fourth quarter.

The Packers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Packers averaged 5.2 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.1 points on defense.

Falcons vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Falcons had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) last season, were behind 13 times (5-8), and were tied two times (1-1).

Atlanta averaged nine points in the first half (25th-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 16 points on average in the first half (32nd-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Packers led six times (4-2 in those games), trailed nine times (3-6), and were tied two times (1-1).

In the first half last year, the Packers averaged 10.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 12.5 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last year, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games, were outscored in the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

Atlanta averaged 10.5 points in the second half last season. Defensively, it allowed 8.5 points on average in the second half.

The Packers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last season, lost the second half in six games, and were knotted up in the second half in four games.

The Packers' offense averaged 10.1 points in the second half last season. On defense, they gave up 9.9 points on average in the second half.

