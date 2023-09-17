The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights (2022)

Last year, the Falcons racked up just 0.3 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Packers gave up (21.8).

The Falcons collected 318.6 yards per game last year, only 17.9 fewer than the 336.5 the Packers gave up per matchup.

Atlanta rushed for 159.9 yards per game last year, 20.4 more than the 139.5 Green Bay allowed per outing.

The Falcons turned the ball over 21 times last season, three fewer than the Packers forced turnovers (24).

Falcons Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Falcons put up 24.9 points per game and conceded 21.6. That's more than they scored overall (21.5), but less than they gave up (22.7).

At home, the Falcons racked up 336.1 yards per game and gave up 349.8. That's more than they gained overall (318.6), but less than they allowed (362.1).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (165) was higher than its overall average (158.8). And its average yards allowed at home (220.4) was lower than overall (231.9).

At home, the Falcons accumulated 171.1 rushing yards per game and gave up 129.3. That's more than they gained overall (159.9), and less than they allowed (130.2).

The Falcons' offensive third-down percentage at home (42.3%) was higher than their overall average (41.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (43.1%) was lower than overall (45.9%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina W 24-10 FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay - FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston - FOX

