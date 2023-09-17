Will Tyler Allgeier Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 2?
When Tyler Allgeier takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 2 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- Last year Allgeier received 210 carries for 1,035 yards rushing (64.7 per game) and three TDs.
- He rushed for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
- In one of 16 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.
Tyler Allgeier Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|6
|25
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|10
|84
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|13
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|15
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|16
|50
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|14
|39
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|10
|99
|0
|1
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|8
|20
|0
|3
|-17
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|8
|55
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|10
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|17
|139
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|18
|74
|0
|4
|43
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|20
|83
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|24
|135
|0
|0
|0
|0
