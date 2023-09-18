Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Lee County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Beauregard High School at Russell County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 18

7:30 PM CT on September 18 Location: Seale, AL

Seale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Loachapoka High School at Notasulga High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Percy Julian High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Henderson High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Macon East Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Dothan High School