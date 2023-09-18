The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl hit the field against Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 213 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 705 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 710 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (10-9 with a 4.20 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ryan is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the season in this outing.

Ryan is looking to record his 20th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send out Connor Phillips for his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 22.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Patrick Sandoval

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home - -

