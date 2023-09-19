Kyle Schwarber will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Phillies are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-225). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +185 9 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 135 total times this season. They've gone 88-47 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 30-13 (winning 69.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

In the 150 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-64-3).

The Braves have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 14-12-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-26 49-28 29-21 67-33 76-45 20-9

