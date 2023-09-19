The Atlanta Dream (19-21) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Dallas Wings (22-18) at College Park Center on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:00 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Wings beat the Dream 94-82 Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5 Asia Durr Out Knee 4.8 1.1 0.7

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker paces the Dream in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 15.0 points and 1.8 assists. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Allisha Gray gives the Dream 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Monique Billings is averaging a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. And she is producing 4.0 points and 0.0 assists, making 25.0% of her shots from the field.

Billings is averaging 4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.7% of her shots from the field.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 170.5

