At the moment the Atlanta Falcons have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

Atlanta put up 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th defensively with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

As favorites, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

Richie Grant compiled two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +25000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2500 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +75000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +6600 9 November 5 Vikings - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +100000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +2500 13 December 3 @ Jets - +6600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +25000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +20000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +2500

