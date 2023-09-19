The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Talladega County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.

Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

TBD at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19

5:30 PM CT on September 19 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Vincent Middle-High School at BB Comer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Alabama School for the Deaf

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Spring Garden High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Isabella High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Talladega High School