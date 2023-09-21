Going into their matchup with the New York Giants (1-1), the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Thursday, September 21 at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers squared off against the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing, winning 30-23.

The Giants are coming off of a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Questionable Ambry Thomas CB Knee Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Micah McFadden LB Neck Questionable Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Out Ben Bredeson OG Concussion Out Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Questionable

49ers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

49ers Season Insights (2022)

The 49ers were a handful for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

San Francisco sported the sixth-ranked offense last season (26.5 points per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with just 16.3 points allowed per game.

The 49ers totaled 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 20th, surrendering 222.9 passing yards per contest.

San Francisco had the eighth-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (138.8 per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 17 times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the league.

Giants Season Insights (2022)

The Giants ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

On offense, New York ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in points allowed (358.2 points allowed per contest).

On offense, the Giants ranked 26th in the NFL with 185.7 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (214.0).

New York sported the 27th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on offense, ranking fourth-best with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

The Giants had the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at +3, forcing 19 turnovers (25th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (second in NFL).

49ers vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)

49ers (-10.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-550), Giants (+400)

49ers (-550), Giants (+400) Total: 44 points

