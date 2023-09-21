The Alabama A&M Bulldogs should come out on top in their game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 21, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama A&M (-2.0) 34.0 Alabama A&M 18, UAPB 16

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Every Bulldogs game has gone over the point total this year.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

No Golden Lions two games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 24.7 26.7 51.0 13.0 11.5 33.5 UAPB 14.0 28.7 21.0 20.0 7.0 42.0

