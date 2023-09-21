The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-2) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Louis Crews Stadium.

Alabama A&M ranks 95th in total offense this season (288.0 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 19th-best in the FCS with 288.0 yards allowed per game. With 318.3 total yards per game on offense, UAPB ranks 72nd in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 84th, giving up 392.7 total yards per game.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Alabama A&M UAPB 288.0 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (66th) 249.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.7 (88th) 119.0 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (43rd) 169.0 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.0 (97th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has 236 passing yards for Alabama A&M, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Ryan Morrow has 223 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has collected 69 yards on nine attempts, scoring one time.

Terrell Gardner has hauled in 10 catches for 164 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Cameron Young has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 105 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jacolby Hewitt's five grabs are good enough for 67 yards.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has thrown for 301 yards (100.3 ypg) while completing 80.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season.

Johness Davis' team-high 283 rushing yards have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 66 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on six catches.

BJ Curry has racked up 107 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis leads his squad with 132 receiving yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has recorded 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama A&M or UAPB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.