The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina is putting up 419.7 yards per game on offense this year (50th in the FBS), and is surrendering 385.7 yards per game (96th) on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia State ranks 26th in the FBS with 39.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 24.7 points allowed per contest on defense.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Georgia State 419.7 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462 (40th) 385.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.7 (99th) 142.7 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (33rd) 277 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.7 (42nd) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 8 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has recorded 708 yards (236 ypg) on 60-of-87 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jared Brown has carried the ball four times for a team-high 95 yards (31.7 per game) with one score. He has also caught 17 passes for 187 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Braydon Bennett has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 90 yards (30 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's team-leading 244 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis has racked up two catches for 89 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 803 passing yards (267.7 per game) while completing 73.4% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 216 yards (72 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 358 yards, or 119.3 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 347 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has nine receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter's 10 grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

