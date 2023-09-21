Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jasper High School at Wenonah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Birmingham, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Vestavia Hills High School at Spain Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Homewood High School at Benjamin Russell High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Alexander City, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jackson-Olin High School at Mountain Brook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shades Valley High School at Huffman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Birmingham, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fultondale High School at Oneonta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Oneonta, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Grove High School at Curry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Jasper, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hewitt-Trussville High School at Hoover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hoover, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tuscaloosa County High School at Oak Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Birmingham, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carver-Birmingham High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Birmingham, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ramsay High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Fairfield, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gordo High School at Tarrant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tarrant, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodlawn High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kimberly, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bessemer City High School at Hueytown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hueytown, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

