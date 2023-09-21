Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Mobile County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Alma Bryant High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Robertsdale High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
