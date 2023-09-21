Montgomery County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

    • Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Central-Phenix City High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Phenix City, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Eufaula High School at Pike Road High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Eufaula, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Percy Julian High School at Auburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Auburn, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ider High School at Pisgah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Pisgah, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montgomery Academy at Andalusia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Andalusia, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Macon East Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Auburn, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carver-Montgomery High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Millbrook, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Geneva High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Geneva, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lanier High School at Park Crossing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Evangel Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

