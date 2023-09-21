Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) versus the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Orioles will look to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) versus the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.

Orioles vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orioles Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Baltimore has a record of 17-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Orioles.

Baltimore has scored 776 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Orioles' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (626 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 16 Rays W 8-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Tyler Glasnow September 17 Rays W 5-4 Dean Kremer vs Zack Littell September 18 @ Astros W 8-7 John Means vs Justin Verlander September 19 @ Astros W 9-5 Kyle Gibson vs Hunter Brown September 20 @ Astros L 2-1 Kyle Bradish vs Cristian Javier September 21 @ Guardians - Grayson Rodriguez vs Hunter Gaddis September 22 @ Guardians - Dean Kremer vs Shane Bieber September 23 @ Guardians - John Means vs Cal Quantrill September 24 @ Guardians - Kyle Gibson vs Logan Allen September 26 Nationals - Kyle Bradish vs Jackson Rutledge September 27 Nationals - Grayson Rodriguez vs Josiah Gray

Guardians Schedule