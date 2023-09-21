There is high school football action in Shelby County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Vincent Middle-High School at BB Comer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North River Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22

6:45 PM CT on September 22 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Chilton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Clanton, AL

Clanton, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Pelham High School