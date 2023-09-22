A pair of MWC teams square off when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) face off against the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Jose, California
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Air Force vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline
BetMGM Air Force (-3.5) 47.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Air Force (-3.5) 46.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Air Force vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • Air Force has covered once in one games with a spread this season.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • San Jose State has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Spartans have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Air Force & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds

Air Force
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +400 Bet $100 to win $400
San Jose State
To Win the MWC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

