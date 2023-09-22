Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) versus the San Francisco Giants (76-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (6-6) will take the ball for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 124 times and won 78, or 62.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-20, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 858.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Giants have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, San Francisco has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (657 total runs).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 17 @ Mariners W 6-1 Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert September 18 Tigers W 8-3 Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez September 19 Tigers W 3-2 Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz September 20 Tigers L 4-2 Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson September 21 Giants W 7-2 Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison September 22 Giants - Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea September 23 Giants - Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea September 24 Giants - Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb September 26 @ Rockies - Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson September 26 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA September 27 @ Rockies - Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis

Giants Schedule