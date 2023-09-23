The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) host an SEC clash against the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama is putting up 32.3 points per game on offense this year (55th in the FBS), and is allowing 14.7 points per game (26th) on the other side of the ball. Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FBS with 52.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 16.7 points per game, which ranks 36th.

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Alabama Ole Miss 367.7 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 526.7 (23rd) 309.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (67th) 171.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (49th) 196 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (9th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 449 pass yards for Alabama, completing 60% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 177 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 35 times for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's team-high 152 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 18 targets) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has grabbed six passes while averaging 42.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Amari Niblack has a total of 94 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 852 yards on 45-of-68 passing with seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 213 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has piled up 44 carries and totaled 145 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 70 yards through the air .

Jordan Watkins' 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has put together a 215-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 18 targets.

Tre Harris' eight grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.