The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) host the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between SEC foes at Kyle Field. Auburn is an 8.5-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 51.5.

Texas A&M sports the 50th-ranked defense this year (20.3 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 12th-best with 44 points per game. Auburn ranks 48th in the FBS with 428 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 14th-best by giving up just 264 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -8.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Looking to place a bet on Auburn vs. Texas A&M? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

One of Auburn's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

This is the first time Auburn will play as an underdog this season.

Auburn has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on Auburn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 517 yards on 43-of-63 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 140 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Damari Alston has taken 24 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Fair leads his team with 174 receiving yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has eight receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 96 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks' 11 targets have resulted in five grabs for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Marcus Harris paces the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and five tackles.

Eugene Asante, Auburn's leading tackler, has 17 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up seven tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.