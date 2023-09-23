Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will look to upset the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-6.5)
|53.5
|-275
|+220
Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won one game against the spread this season.
- Eastern Michigan has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
