The Marshall Thundering Herd should win their matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (-4.5) Over (41.5) Marshall 31, Virginia Tech 15

Week 4 Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Thundering Herd have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Thundering Herd are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Every Thundering Herd game has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 2.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Marshall contests.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Virginia Tech games this season is 7.5 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Thundering Herd vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 26 15 21 17 31 13 Virginia Tech 23 25.3 26.5 20.5 16 35

