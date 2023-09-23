In the contest between the North Alabama Lions and UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Lions to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Alabama (-0) 60.8 North Alabama 31, UT Martin 30

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Lions games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Skyhawks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Lions vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 24.8 25.8 41 27 25.5 29.5 UT Martin 37 28.7 52 19 7 48

