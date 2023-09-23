The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) visit the North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, North Alabama ranks 58th in the FCS with 24.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (386.5 points allowed per contest). UT Martin's offense has been thriving, piling up 493.0 total yards per game (second-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 101st by surrendering 428.3 total yards per game.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

North Alabama UT Martin 397.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.0 (3rd) 386.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.3 (105th) 200.8 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.0 (3rd) 196.5 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.0 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has recorded 733 yards (183.3 ypg) on 69-of-121 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 81 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has 347 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Jalyn Daniels has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 223 yards (55.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 12 catches for 228 yards (57.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

David Florence has caught 14 passes for 137 yards (34.3 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden has a total of 98 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has recored 582 passing yards, or 194.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 34.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Sam Franklin has run for 432 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jordan Castleberry has compiled 126 yards on 22 carries.

DeVonte Tanksley's 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Asa Wondeh has racked up 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Trevonte Rucker's 12 targets have resulted in nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

