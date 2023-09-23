The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) will clash with the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 28, Central Michigan 19

South Alabama 28, Central Michigan 19 South Alabama is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Jaguars have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter.

Central Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Chippewas have played as an underdog of +500 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Jaguars have an 87.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Central Michigan (+16.5)



Central Michigan (+16.5) South Alabama has covered the spread once this year.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16.5 points or more.

Central Michigan has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Chippewas covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push South Alabama and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Central Michigan this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

The total for the game of 47.5 is 3.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (28.3 points per game) and Central Michigan (23 points per game).

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 59.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 41 28 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 48.5 48 Implied Total AVG 33.3 28 36 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

