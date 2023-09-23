South Alabama vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Central Michigan matchup.
South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-15.5)
|50.5
|-820
|+550
South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- South Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Central Michigan has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chippewas have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
