Our computer model predicts the Texas Longhorns will take down the Baylor Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at McLane Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+16.5) Over (48.5) Texas 31, Baylor 20

Week 4 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 87.5% chance to win.

The Longhorns have won once against the spread this year.

Texas has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 16.5-point favorites.

The Longhorns have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The average total for Texas games this season has been 53.5, five points higher than the total for this game.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Bears.

The Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

One of the Bears' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Baylor this year is 3.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34 14.7 34 10 34 24 Baylor 24.7 23 24.7 23 -- --

