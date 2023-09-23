The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) visit the Troy Trojans (1-2) at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Troy is compiling 382 yards per game on offense, which ranks 74th in the FBS. On defense, the Trojans rank 47th, giving up 309 yards per contest. Western Kentucky has not been getting things done defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 490 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, regstering 394 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

Troy vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Troy Western Kentucky 382 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (73rd) 309 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (117th) 133.3 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108 (114th) 248.7 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (29th) 7 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (6th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 697 yards (232.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 56% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 358 yards on 53 carries. He's also caught three passes for 59 yards (19.7 per game).

This season, Jarris Williams has carried the ball eight times for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 156 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put together a 143-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 18 targets.

Devonte Ross has a total of 120 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 796 yards on 77-of-120 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 55 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has carried the ball 20 times for 100 yards.

Markese Stepp has run for 88 yards across 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has racked up 143 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Easton Messer has 12 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 141 yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blue Smith has racked up 118 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

