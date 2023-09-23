Oddsmakers give the Troy Trojans (1-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1). Troy is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 58.5.

Troy is compiling 382 yards per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and rank 47th defensively, yielding 309 yards allowed per game. Western Kentucky has been sputtering on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 36.3 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, regstering 34.3 points per contest (46th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Troy vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -3.5 -115 -105 58.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on Troy vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-2-0).

In Troy's two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Troy has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Troy has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Trojans have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Troy to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 697 yards (232.3 ypg) on 56-of-100 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on three catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game).

Jarris Williams has collected 46 yards on eight carries, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's team-high 156 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in nine receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devonte Ross' 12 grabs have yielded 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Javon Solomon leads the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and 10 tackles.

Jayden McDonald, Troy's top tackler, has 16 tackles and two TFL this year.

Reddy Steward has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.