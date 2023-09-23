The Troy Trojans (1-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) will clash in a matchup at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Troy vs. Western Kentucky?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Western Kentucky 32, Troy 24
  • Troy has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Trojans have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
  • Western Kentucky lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Hilltoppers have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+3.5)
  • Troy has not covered the spread yet this year.
  • Western Kentucky has one win against the spread in two games this season.
  • This year, the Hilltoppers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (57.5)
  • Troy and its opponents have not combined to go over Saturday's total of 57.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 1.8 points more than the total of 57.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48 46.5 49.5
Implied Total AVG 29 25 33
ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 68 70.5 65.5
Implied Total AVG 45 42 48
ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

