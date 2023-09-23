MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 4, which includes three games involving teams from the MVFC. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Missouri State Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
