SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Week 4 of the 2023 college football season includes nine games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include taking UTSA +21.5 against Tennessee as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UTSA vs. Tennessee matchup.
Best Week 4 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: UTSA +21.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 4.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Charlotte +28 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 13.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Memphis +6.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 4 SEC Total Bets
Under 59.5 - UTSA vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 48.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 56.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Auburn vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 56.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 4 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|3-0 (1-0 SEC)
|39.0 / 8.0
|467.7 / 264.3
|Ole Miss
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|52.7 / 16.7
|526.7 / 350.3
|Missouri
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|29.3 / 18.7
|394.3 / 295.7
|Auburn
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|39.3 / 12.3
|428.0 / 264.0
|Kentucky
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|35.7 / 11.3
|407.0 / 281.7
|Texas A&M
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|44.0 / 20.3
|467.0 / 298.3
|LSU
|2-1 (1-0 SEC)
|45.7 / 23.0
|537.3 / 338.3
|Florida
|2-1 (1-0 SEC)
|29.7 / 15.7
|418.3 / 256.3
|Mississippi State
|2-1 (0-1 SEC)
|31.0 / 24.0
|344.3 / 389.7
|Alabama
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|32.3 / 14.7
|367.7 / 309.7
|Arkansas
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|38.3 / 19.0
|370.3 / 257.3
|Tennessee
|2-1 (0-1 SEC)
|31.7 / 18.3
|447.3 / 296.3
|Vanderbilt
|2-2 (0-0 SEC)
|34.8 / 29.3
|400.3 / 389.0
|South Carolina
|1-2 (0-1 SEC)
|26.0 / 25.3
|410.3 / 406.0
