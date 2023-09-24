The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Lions clash with the Falcons. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Falcons vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Falcons had the lead three times, were losing 10 times, and were tied four times.

The Falcons' offense averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter last year. On defense, they surrendered 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Lions were winning six times, were losing six times, and were tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Detroit averaged 5.8 points scored on offense (second-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, and were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games.

The Falcons' offense averaged 5.5 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they surrendered 10.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Lions outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last season.

Detroit put up an average of 8.1 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it surrendered an average of 6.5 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last year, lost the third quarter in five games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, the Falcons averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last season. They gave up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Lions outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up one time.

Last season, Detroit's offense averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, were outscored six times, and tied five times.

On offense, the Falcons averaged 5.3 points in the fourth quarter (23rd-ranked) last season. They gave up 5.1 points on average in the fourth quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Lions won the fourth quarter in 10 games, were outscored in that quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Detroit put up an average of 7.8 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.6 points on defense.

Falcons vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons were winning after the first half in two games last season (1-1 in those contests), were losing after the first half in 13 games (5-8), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

The Falcons' offense averaged nine points in the first half last season. On defense, they gave up 16 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Lions were winning after the first half in nine games, trailed after the first half in six games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Detroit scored an average of 13.9 points on offense in the first half last year and allowed an average of 11.3 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times, were outscored in that half five times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second half last season, the Falcons averaged 10.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 8.5 points on defense.

The Lions won the second half in 10 games last season (6-4 record in those games). They were outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4).

In the second half last season, Detroit averaged 13.2 points on offense (second-ranked). Defensively, it gave up an average of 13.4 points in the second half (30th-ranked).

