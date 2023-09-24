The Detroit Lions (1-1) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions and the Falcons.

Falcons vs. Lions Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Lions 3 46 -165 +140

Falcons vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

  • The Falcons combined with their opponents to score more than 46 points in seven of 17 games last season.
  • Atlanta's contests last year had a 43.7-point average over/under, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last year.
  • Last season, the Falcons were the underdog 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.
  • Atlanta had a record of 1-7 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

  • The Lions and their opponents went over 46 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.
  • The average point total in Detroit's outings last season was 49.0, 3.0 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Against the spread, the Lions were 10-5-0 last season.
  • The Lions won 60% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).
  • Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

Lions vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49.0 12
Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 7
Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9
Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.0 24.4
ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.0 50.6 47.2
Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2
ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

