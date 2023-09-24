Jonnu Smith will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the Detroit Lions in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith has collected 47 receiving yards (23.5 per game), hauling in four balls out of six targets this year.

Smith vs. the Lions

Smith vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

Three players have grabbed a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Smith will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions allow 268.5 passing yards per contest.

The Lions have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (two per game).

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Smith has received 12.0% of his team's 50 passing attempts this season (six targets).

He has 47 receiving yards on six targets to rank 59th in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

Smith does not have a TD reception this year in one games.

With two red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's eight red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

